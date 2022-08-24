Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.

According to the trademark documents, the logo will be used in retail stores, online ordering services and online retail store services, stating, "The color(s) blue is/are claimed as a feature of the mark." Ye is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to his Yeezy brand. The star recently received some backlash for the in-door display of his Yeezy Collection with Gap which had pieces from the collection placed in large trash bags for the customers to dig through.

Kanye defended his unique display after folks accused him of mocking the homeless, telling Fox News, "Look man, I’m an innovator. And I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think. This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people."

No word on whether Ye's new blue logo will go along with other trademark for YZYSPLY trademark for retail stores. See what else Kanye had to say in the video below.