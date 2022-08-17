Kanye West's Yeezy GAP products have sparked plenty of debate online over the past few months, and the 45-year-old's most recent drop is no exception. In case you haven't already heard, the rapper has insisted that his hoodies, sweatpants, and other garments be sold out of a trash bag, with some Twitter users even claiming that Ye insisted employees not help shoppers find their size.

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP," one social media account posted on Monday (August 15), sharing a photo of garments haphazardly tossed on top of a large garbage bag. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it."

They continued, "They won't help you find [your] size too, you just have to dig through everything."

The initial post has received tens of thousands of likes and responses, and while some are on West's side, many didn't hold back on voicing their negative opinion about the Yeezy GAP display.

"Balenciaga and Kanye's fetish with homeless as 'fashion muses' [is] everything that's wrong with billionaires," one response reads. "They no longer see the plight of people, they don't see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be 'edgy' and profit from it... It's disgusting."

In response, someone else argued, "It's not poor people buying these clothes. It is the rich [people] so he's not profiting off anyone who's sitting in the streets looking like this. It's just the same look so excuse all the other creatives who use things around us for inspiration. He did this and said what he said."

Other replies came from a retail employee, who said they would quit their job if they were still working on the visual team and were forced to put up one of Ye's displays, as well as people pondering if the whole thing could be a social experiment.

Check out Twitter's reaction to the latest Yeezy GAP release below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

