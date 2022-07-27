Kanye has his fingers in many pies. He was recently seen with Kyrie Irving, sparking rumors that the NBA star would be joining Ye's Donda Sports. His fashion collaboration with GAP continues to be fruitful. He filed a trademark to open "YZYSPLY" retails stores.

Now, the artist has reportedly filed a trademark for a new logo. On Twitter, trademark attorney Josh Gerben claimed that West filed a set of trademarks on July 21. These trademarks are apparently related to his brand and its new logo.

It seems like the logo will be used for the retail stores he had already filed some trademarks for. The logo is a ring made up of two thin black lines, one straight and one jagged. The filing was made by Kanye's Mascotte Holdings company, and another filing ensured the use of the logo on clothing items, including t-shirts, beanies, and socks.

Kanye's been on a trademark spree as of late. Back in June, he made seventeen trademark filings for a whole variety of products, including rollercoasters, bags, cosmetics, and toys.

Kanye's retail store has been a lifelong dream of his. In an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2015, West talked about how much the move would mean to him. "I’ve already embraced the moment of when I finally get to have my own store, which was always a dream of mine,” he said at the time. “So even though we do really amazing sales online, my dream is just to have my own store. And to have multiples of it.”

