Kanye West Drops Fiery Visual For "Come To Life"

The rapper pulled clips from his Chicago listening event to share his story.

If you haven't had enough of Donda, Kanye West is here to feed your cravings. The epic rollout of West's 10th studio album is certainly one for music history books, and as we are solidly sitting in the middle of Drake's week as he prepares for the release of Certified Lover Boy at the top of Friday (September 3) morning, Ye returns with another Donda visual.

"Come To Life" is the highlighted track and in the music video, fans are once again treated to visuals pulled from the rapper's Chicago listening event at Soldier Field. The world tuned in to watch West's artistic display in his hometown as he set himself, and the replica of his childhood home, on fire.

This visual also features estranged wife Kim Kardashian's inclusion in West's recent event as she appeared veiled in all white. You can stream it above and let us know where you think Donda fits in the ranking of Kanye's catalog.