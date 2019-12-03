Kanye West is a spontaneous man and apparently, even more so when it comes to doing late night talk shows. Just before he released Jesus Is King, the rapper seemingly went on an impromptu press run which included appearances on Jimmy Kimmel, albeit unenthusiastically, and James Corden. Kanye did the Carpool Karaoke segment on James Corden's show but it didn't entirely go as planned.

"Wednesday morning [at] 11 a.m. someone sends an email saying it's not going to happen today," Corden told Jimmy Kimmel about Kanye's Carpool Karaoke. "We were like, yeah, no shit it's not going to happen today."

This marked the third time Corden tried to get Kanye to get on the show with 'Ye canceling each time. The rapper requested bringing the Sunday service choir along with him which made things problematic. However, after canceling he suggested that they do it on an airplane which Corden thought was absurd.

"Then, this is where he's brilliant. He just then goes, I want to do it on an airplane... Great, why not. Let's do it on a spaceship. To his credit, he and his team get the plane," he added.

"Being on that plane, surrounded by that choir, sitting with him," he said. "I'll never, ever forget what that choir sounded like on that airplane. It was an astonishing thing and I really thought, this is a once in a lifetime thing that I'll never ever forget. It was an incredible moment."