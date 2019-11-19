Kanye West has been dominating headlines over the last year and many of them have to do with how he has rebranded himself as a man of God. Ye has gone full religious on all of us which has left his fanbase polarized. Many love the new direction he has gone in while others are weirded out by his newfound appreciation for the lord. Either way, his Sunday Service performances are a huge hit and people are always looking forward to them. Over the weekend, West expanded his brand by linking up with Joel Osteen at his Lakewood Church.

According to TMZ, West's performance actually broke various Lakewood records and even amassed over 4 million unique viewers throughout the multiple streams. People can't seem to get enough of West's performances and this is yet another example of that.

Depending on your tastes, the above performance might not be for you but it is definitely worth checking out. With Sunday Service, West has been blending the worlds of music and religion together which has resulted in some pretty catchy song and, of course, his new album, Jesus Is King.

As for Osteen, we're sure he enjoyed the performance as West was able to put millions of eyeballs on his Lakewood church.