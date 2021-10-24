Kanye West and J. Prince attended Shakur Stevenson's latest boxing match, Saturday night, in Atlanta, Georgia. The two artists pulled up to State Farm Arena in notable style.

West rocked a black leather jacket over a matching hoodie with sunglasses and black jeans, while Prince pulled up in a matching black and red outfit.



As for the fight, the 24-year-old Stevenson defeated Jamel Herring with a 10th-round TKO to secure the WBO 130-pound championship.

"I smelled blood," Stevenson said after the fight, according to ESPN. "I saw he was bleeding and was like, 'OK, I have to attack the cut.' I was trying to touch the cut to make the doctor try and stop it."

Besides attending boxing matches, West and Prince are also working together to help Larry Hoover, the co-founder of Gangster Disciples.

“IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL,” Prince wrote on Instagram, earlier this month. “Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest #TheArtandScienceOfRespect.”

West featured Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., on his newest album, Donda.

