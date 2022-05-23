Kanye West's album DONDA 2 never got a proper release. The album was placed on Kanye's infamous stem player, never to be heard from again. The album has had very little in the way of updates and with Kanye taking a hiatus from public life, it doesn't seem like he will be doing much with the album anytime soon.

Having said that, there have been rumblings that he would release the song "True Love" as a single. This is the track that features XXXTentacion, and fans were hoping to hear it with proper mixing on streaming platforms. Fans weren't so sure the release would actually happen, however, today, we all got some good news.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

In the post below, it was revealed that "True Love" will be dropping on Friday, May 27th. The song will be featured on Look At Me: The Album and it will, of course, remain on DONDA 2. It remains to be seen whether or not this single will jumpstart a tried and true rollout for DONDA 2 which will bring the project to all streaming services. For now, however, fans will at least get to hear the song in all of its glory.





Let us know how excited you are for this track, in the comments down below.