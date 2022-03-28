Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been engaged in a pretty bitter divorce as of late. While the two are currently in their own separate relationships, Kanye still seems to be hung up on Kim as his latest girlfriends have all been lookalikes. From there, Kanye has made a ton of social media posts about none other than Pete Davidson, whom Kim is currently dating.

While the two don't seem to be on the best of terms right now, they certainly make the effort to see one another to make a good example for their children. For instance, the two were back together over the weekend, albeit briefly, to watch their son Saint play soccer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The soccer match took place in Los Angeles, and as you can see in the footage below, Kanye was standing around and pacing the field, all while Kim sat in a lounge chair. Saint seemed to be having a ton of fun on the pitch, all while Kanye's face was mostly very serious. Kim and Kanye didn't have much direct contact, however, they did talk to one another at certain points.

Needless to say, these two won't be getting back together anytime soon, however, they are at least still somewhat on good terms. Hopefully, they can stay that way for their kids' sake.