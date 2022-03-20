Kim Kardashian is said to believe Kanye West's ban from Instagram is "fair," according to a report from People. West was suspended for one day after publishing several posts attacking D.L. Hughley, Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah. The company claimed that the Donda rapper had violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

“Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn’t very dramatic. She didn’t make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day,” a source told People. “All of Kanye’s posts have been exhausting for her though.”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The insider added: “It’s very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete Davidson. Her kids are doing great. She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life.”

While Kardashian hasn't commented on the ban publically for herself, she's previously told a judge that West's social media activity over the last several months has caused her "emotional distress."

In attacking Trevor Noah, who had criticized West's recent behavior towards Kardashian, he called the comedian a racial slur.

