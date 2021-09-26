It’s been nearly a month since Kanye West released his highly anticipated album, DONDA, but the rapper is definitely still riding the high from the project’s drop. Over the weekend, the father of four was seen hanging out at the Club Love party with Diddy and some other friends.

In a series of videos and photos posted to photographer Onda’s story, Ye can be seen wearing a balaclava, some Balenciaga shades, and a button up shirt featuring his problematic pal Marilyn Manson’s face.

“Guess we’re going to jail tonight @kanyewest @diddy @justinlaboy @princejdc @kingcombs,” the text on one of the clips reads.

Throughout the evening, West sung and danced along to tracks like “Off the Grid,” “Jail,” and “24.”

The clips have since been reposted to No Jumper’s Instagram account, and the comment section is loaded with fans who are still debating which is better between Ye’s new album and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

“Kanye’s album had ANTHEMS while Drake’s album only has a few SLAPS,” one person wrote.

Other viewers focused more on the Yeezy creator’s outfit for the evening - particularly his mask and shirt.

“Thought he was a heavy Christian? Why does he have on a Marilyn Manson shirt,” one comment asks.

Another fan chimed in, “love the man but that fucking mask is ridiculous! Take it off.”

When Diddy was sharing his thoughts on DONDA and CLB earlier this month, he was very clear that he has respect for both Drake and Kanye, although he was listening to a track by the latter while filming, and now he’s turning up with Ye, so it seems he may have a favourite.

Check out the clips from West’s wild night out for yourself below.