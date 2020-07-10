Kane Brown Is Joined By Swae Lee And Khalid On "Be Like That"

RCA Nashville artist Kane Brown is a beast at mixing country with contemporary pop, and on his latest single "Be Like That" he even dives into the lovelorn territory of R&B with a little help from Swae Lee and Khalid as featured guests.



Image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

From saying how bad he needs his lover to wishing she would stop blowing up his phone altogether, Kane gets to the conflict of love where things aren't exact good or bad. Sure, you might be better off alone, but is it worth the feeling of spending your nights alone over an argument? There's no real right answer, but it just can "be like that" either way as the county pop crooner describes on this track.

Listen to Kane Brown's new single "Be Like That" featuring Swae Lee and Khalid below, and check for his upcoming project in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I might be better on my own

I hate you blowin' up my phone

I wish I never met your ass

Sometimes it be like that

But I'm not myself the nights you're gone

There ain't no way I'm movin' on

I'm not afraid to need you bad

Sometimes it be like that