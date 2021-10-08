Kamaru Usman is one of the best UFC welterweight fighters of all time as he has been able to successfully defend his title on numerous occasions. After defeating Colby Covington about two years ago, Usman will fight Covington again, and with the welterweight title on the line, it is certainly going to be a very interesting match.

Due to his whole MAGA schtick, Covington is one of the most disliked fighters in the UFC right now, although that isn't stopping Usman from giving the man his props. Covington has proven to be a mainstay in the welterweight division, and Usman believes he is among the all-time greats in the weight class.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

“He’s definitely up there,” Usman told reporter Helen Yee. "I’m no hater, I give props where props are due. I think Colby probably is, I would put him in the top-15 welterweights of all time, as far as fighter-wise and skill-wise, the way that he fights. You may not like him personally, which I really don’t, but as far as skill-wise, he’s a good fighter. A very, very good fighter.”

Usman and Covington have traded quite a few words over the years, so it's cool to see the fighter giving his opponent some props. As for their next fight, it is set to take place at UFC 268, which takes place on Saturday, November 6th.