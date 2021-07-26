Back in December of 2019, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington battled it out for the UFC Welterweight title. In the end, it was Usman who came out victorious as he was able to knock off Covington with a huge punch right to the face. This knockout victory had UFC fans singing Usman's praises especially in light of Covington's whole Make America Great Again persona.

Since that time, Usman has successfully defended his title on numerous occasions all while Covington has mounted an impressive comeback with a string of big wins. With both of these fighters experiencing success, there have been rumors that the two would be on track for a rematch, and now, it looks like it is finally going to happen.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

According to UFC reporter Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Usman and Covington will fight each other in November at UFC 268. As you would expect, this match will be for the Welterweight title, where Usman will look to defend his crown, once again. This is a match that has been highly anticipated and it should be interesting to see how each fighter approaches this bout given how the first one ended.

This is going to be a big fight for the sport, and we're sure Covington and Usman will be ready to deliver come November. In the meantime, let us know who you think is going to win this fight, in the comments below.