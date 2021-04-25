Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight championship with a second-round knockout at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday for UFC 261. Usman came into the fight on a 17-fight win streak.

After sending Masvidal to the canvas with a massive right hang, Usman finished him off with a flurry of punches.

"Jacksonville, Florida -- y'all said you wanted violence?" Usman said after the fight. "You're welcome."



Alex Menendez / Getty Images

He went on to praise Masvidal: "You elevated me. You made me get into the workshop. ... I told everybody I'm still getting better. The sky is the limit for me as long as I'm doing this."

Earlier in the night, Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome open fracture on his leg just moments into his matchup against Uriah Hall. The injury is being compared to Anderson Silva's infamous leg injury, which is considered one of the worst injuries in the history of the sport.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman,” Hall told Joe Rogan after the fight. “He’s truly one of the best. It is a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear. … I wanted to put on a great performance. I feel so bad for him. I hope he’s OK. I wish the family well. It’s the sucky part of this sport. … I hope he recovers.”

