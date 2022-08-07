Kamaiyah Taps More Detroit Talent For Deluxe Version Of "Divine Timing"

Kamaiyah dropped Divine Timing back in May, and declared her intentions with its first track, "Oakland Steppin In Detroit." Indeed, Kamaiyah teamed up with Detroit natives Sada Baby and Cash Kidd on the 7-song EP, blending her distinct West Coast sound with their off-kilter flows.

Now, Kamaiyah's added a whopping eight new songs on the project's deluxe version. "I'm back and I'm reloaded," she sings, and it proves to be true. On the new tracks, the Oakland rapper taps more Detroit talent, collaborating with Payroll Giovanni on "Make Sum Shake" and DeJ Loaf on the sultry "Playa Potna."

But her features don't end in Michigan. Lloyd makes an appearance on "Blue Maserati Remix," and Young Slo-Be, who was just tragically killed in a shooting on Friday morning, delivers a verse on "Its On the Flo." Of course, Kamaiyah isn't outshined by her guests. Her distinct, melodic flow remains the center of the show.

Check out the deluxe version of Divine Timing below, and let us know what you think of the additions in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Oakland Steppin In Detroit (feat. Sada Baby)

2. Brand New Rolex

3. F.W.I. (feat. DaBoii)

4. Blue Maserati

5. Play Too Much (feat. Cash Kidd)

6. Brenda Talks From Heaven

7. Divine Timing

8. Reloaded

9. When I Swang

10. Fascinating

11. Blue Maserati Remix (feat. Lloyd)

12. Make Sum Shake (feat. Payroll Giovanni)

13. F.W.M.

14. Its On The Flo (feat. Young Slo-Be)

15. Playa Potna (feat. DeJ Loaf)