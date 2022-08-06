Kalan.FrFr Deliver 13 Tracks On "222"

Kalan.FrFr is a Roc Nation artist from California. Known for his distinctive sound and relatable lyricism, the 27-year-old has managed to stand out amongst other artists in the music game. Additionally, working with artists like Lil Durk, Stunna4Vegas, Mozzy, and others has allowed him to expand his sound and further please his audience.

Yesterday (August 5), Kalan released his newest project entitled, 222. Consisting of 13 records and lasting nearly 40 minutes, the album was completely solo except for one song which featured Blxst. He talked about a plethora of topics ranging from summer flings and romances to hustling in order to live a certain lifestyle.

While promoting the highly awaited album on Instagram, Kalan stated, "N*ggas been waiting for a n*gga to drop for so long. I been waiting to drop for so long, man." He also admitted that he and his team had remade the album twice. "That sh*t hard... if it's not hard, when you see me, slap me. 222."

Stream the project below.

Tracklist

1. Wish Upon A Star

2. Get Your Money

3. Light Breeze

4. Diablo

5. Popstar

6. Rich Party

7. Toxic

8. No Stoppin (feat. Blxst)

9. Facetime

10. U Want It

11. Pull Up

12. Last Night

13. Going Through Things