Kacy Hill Confirms New Album With "I Believe In You"

Los Angeles-via-Phoenix singer Kacy Hill is beginning the rollout for her second studio album, which will be her first since officially leaving G.O.O.D. Music. At the time of her signing to Kanye West's label, it was unclear what the rapper had planned for her but, after a few years, it turned out that West didn't see much value in developing her talent. Now working on her own, Hill is about to make a large impact on us all with her new album, titled Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. She introduces a brand new single today with Francis and the Lights, commencing the road to her next body of work.

"‘I Believe In You’ is about finding faith and purpose in the relationships I keep when I feel hopeless," said Hill about the new record, which debuted today via Zane Lowe and Beats 1 Radio. "I hit a point where I needed someone bigger than myself to believe in, and the concept of God as an almighty power hadn’t felt like it was right for me. Instead, I found comfort in the small bits of happiness that make life a little easier every day. Things get better and sometimes all I have to do is be present to enjoy them - that in itself is something to believe in."

Kacy Hill's new album will be out on June 19. Will you be listening in for it?

Quotable Lyrics:

Nothing really is what I thought

I waited on a kiss from the sky but it won't touch me

I don't need to be amazing

I don't need to be amazing