K. Michelle Taps New Edition Sample On "The Rain" Single

New Edition gets an interesting remix by Jazze Pha. On Friday, K. Michelle delivered her single "The Rain" from her anticipated fifth studio album All Monsters Are Human. The singer recently shared her Yung Miami and Kash Doll-assisted single "Supa Hood" where the ladies traded verses about liking their men a little rough around the edges, and now K. is back flying solo on her latest single.

When K. Michelle first announced "The Rain," fans thought that she would be paying homage to R&B group SWV's 1998 classic "Rain." However, K. and Jazze Pha instead tapped New Edition iconic 1988 chart-topper "Can You Stand The Rain" for the singer's sexy track. "The Rain" isn't about the weather, either; We'll just leave it up to you to listen to the song and figure out what wetness K. Michelle is talking about.

Quotable Lyrics

You gon' get soaked, so bring a raincoat

When we finish you gone see a rainbow (Oh)

Come swim in my waters like a sailboat

You just making love to me like Nemo

Come sip on it, as I drip on it

You gon' have to change my name to H2O