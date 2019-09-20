K. Michelle, Yung Miami, & Kash Doll Love Their Men "Supa Hood"

Memphis singer K. Michelle has always been a public figure who doesn't have a problem with sharing her opinion. When fans aren't fawning over her music, they catch her weekly on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, a reality series that K. Michelle has been apart of for seven years. The outspoken singer has boasted about her love of the 'hood in the past, but she's put the subject to song with the help of City Girls' Yung Miami and Detroit rapper Kash Doll. The trio came together to create "Supa Hood," a single where they each share what they love most about men who have a little, or a lot, of hood in them.

This may be another R&B-ish single from K. Michelle, but keep an eye, and an ear, out, because she's been promising her fans a country album for quite some time. The Southern singer is a country fan and is preparing her Nashville takeover, regardless of what the naysayers have told her. Whether it's yodeling, opera, or R&B jams, K. can't be stopped. Check out "Supa Hood" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If he call me and I'm sleep b*tch I'm waking up

It's like every other week we be breakin' up

The only n*gga that can smoke weed in my car

If we get pulled over stash the weed in my bra