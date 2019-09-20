mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K. Michelle, Yung Miami, & Kash Doll Love Their Men "Supa Hood"

Erika Marie
September 20, 2019 03:42
187 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Supa Hood
K. Michelle Feat. City Girls & Kash Doll

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Go hood or go home.


Memphis singer K. Michelle has always been a public figure who doesn't have a problem with sharing her opinion. When fans aren't fawning over her music, they catch her weekly on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, a reality series that K. Michelle has been apart of for seven years. The outspoken singer has boasted about her love of the 'hood in the past, but she's put the subject to song with the help of City Girls' Yung Miami and Detroit rapper Kash Doll. The trio came together to create "Supa Hood," a single where they each share what they love most about men who have a little, or a lot, of hood in them.

This may be another R&B-ish single from K. Michelle, but keep an eye, and an ear, out, because she's been promising her fans a country album for quite some time. The Southern singer is a country fan and is preparing her Nashville takeover, regardless of what the naysayers have told her. Whether it's yodeling, opera, or R&B jams, K. can't be stopped. Check out "Supa Hood" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If he call me and I'm sleep b*tch I'm waking up
It's like every other week we be breakin' up
The only n*gga that can smoke weed in my car
If we get pulled over stash the weed in my bra

K. Michelle
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  187
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
K. Michelle City Girls Kash Doll
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS K. Michelle, Yung Miami, & Kash Doll Love Their Men "Supa Hood"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject