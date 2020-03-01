K. Forest Debuts "Memory Springs" Project

K. Forest is at his best (so far) with the arrival of his Memory Springs project. The five-track quickie is a lush realization of the Toronto artist's brewing potential and adds onto an already infectious catalog of selections.

Memory Springs gets here four years since the arrival of the Forest Fire debut that set K. Forest onto the path. Since then, the Canadian representative has found himself delivering on consistently enchanting cuts with a few noticeable breaks in between. This latest drought comes to a close with Memory, and hopefully signals an extended run of outputs from K. Forest. Enjoy below.