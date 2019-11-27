K Camp, Lil Keed & Cheeks Bossman Join Forces On DJ Sidereal's "2500"

DJ Sidereal got a brand new heater on his hands. The L.A.-based DJ serves as Lil Keed's DJ but he's also a producer in his own right. He's cooked up bangers before with Denzel Curry, Nell, and more but now, he's back with another new track. Enlisting Lil Keed, K Camp and Boss Cheeksman, he came through with his new banger, "2500" earlier today. Although they might not be the most expected collaborators, they all come together and mesh well on the track.

Lil Keed had a huge year in 2019. He had a solid breakout year under Young Thug's wing. He released Long Live Mexico earlier this year which still stands as one of the best projects of the year.

Check out DJ Sidereal's "2500" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye Big Slime, what you tellin' them?

Foreign whip, foreign bitch, big pedallin'

Keep word on me like a Reverend

Need big racks, I ain't settlin'