K Camp Channels "White Men Can't Jump" With "Ice Cold" Video

Watch K Camp's "Ice Cold" video.

Among those consistently tuned in to K Camp, there's a general consensus on the fact that the southern hitmaker has never really stopped churning out slappers drenched in potential. With a mainstream resurgence in recent times thanks to his "Lottery" track, there's a thick catalog still waiting to be unearthed. In it, we find Camp's latest focal point: "Ice Cold."

The cut which arrived a few months back is the official preview to K Camp's long-awaited K.I.S.S. 5 project as he layers melodies of unrequited love into a sticky hook and catchy track overall. This week, Camp touches down with the visuals to match the cut as he and director Grant Spanier draw some vintage inspiration from the White Men Can't Jump trailers of the 90s to craft the newest clip.

Watch it up top.