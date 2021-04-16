K Camp & PnB Rock Discuss Life-Changing Riches On "Life Has Changed"

Atlanta artist K Camp has made big moves over the last decade and with his success has come a lot of wealth that for many, would be life-changing. Numerous artists have been through the very same thing and more often than not, it becomes a subject in their music. With his latest effort "Life Has Changed," K Camp enlists the likes of PnB Rock to speak on this concept, and how life has been forever altered by his work.

The song has an uplifting quality to it as PnB Rock delivers a beautifully sung hook about some of the possessions he has been able to acquire since becoming famous and how people have changed their outlook on him. K Camp comes through with some similar vibes and you can tell he is proud of how far he has come.

If you want to check out the song, you can do so, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can I count up the racks again? (Racks)

Hella Lambs, we back ’em in (Back)

Bitches sayin’, “He back again” (Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, let’s go)

Can I hit from the back again?

All these shows, I pack ’em in