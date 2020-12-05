Justin Rarri Enlists Gunna For Catchy New Track "THUGBABY"

Justin Rarri has been putting on for the Bronx and throughout his young career, he has delivered some great tracks and continues to impress with his projects. Back in July, he dropped Youngest In Kharge, and on Friday, he came through with a deluxe version of the album. The obvious standout on the deluxe album is "THUGBABY" which features Atlanta superstar Gunna.

With this track, we get a luscious trap beat with some guitar sprinkled into the mix. From there, Gunna and Rarri offer up some braggadocios bars that are laced in autotune. Both artists complement each other quite well and if you're a fan of melodic hip-hop, then this song certainly won't disappoint.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put the bands on your man, watch the car shake

In the Louis V bag should be more cake

Bitch, I be the n***a that they all hate

I ain’t ever finna listen what they all say

Count up big bread in broad day

Said I don’t regret them hard day