mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Rarri Enlists Gunna For Catchy New Track "THUGBABY"

Alexander Cole
December 05, 2020 13:31
59 Views
00
0
Image via Justin RarriImage via Justin Rarri
Image via Justin Rarri

THUGBABY
Justin Rarri Feat. Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Justin Rarri and Gunna make a great pair on "THUGBABY."


Justin Rarri has been putting on for the Bronx and throughout his young career, he has delivered some great tracks and continues to impress with his projects. Back in July, he dropped Youngest In Kharge, and on Friday, he came through with a deluxe version of the album. The obvious standout on the deluxe album is "THUGBABY" which features Atlanta superstar Gunna.

With this track, we get a luscious trap beat with some guitar sprinkled into the mix. From there, Gunna and Rarri offer up some braggadocios bars that are laced in autotune. Both artists complement each other quite well and if you're a fan of melodic hip-hop, then this song certainly won't disappoint.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put the bands on your man, watch the car shake
In the Louis V bag should be more cake
Bitch, I be the n***a that they all hate
I ain’t ever finna listen what they all say
Count up big bread in broad day
Said I don’t regret them hard day

Justin Rarri
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  59
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Justin Rarri Gunna Justin Rarri new music Youngest In Kharge new song THUGBABY
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Justin Rarri Enlists Gunna For Catchy New Track "THUGBABY"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject