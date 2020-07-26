mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Rarri Drops Off "Youngest In Kharge"

Karlton Jahmal
July 26, 2020 12:14
Youngest In Kharge
Justin Rarri

Who's the youngest in charge?


Young Bronx-bred rapper Justin Rarri is here with his latest project. Rarri's name is not really recognizable yet, but that will change in time. The new project, entitled Youngest In Kharge, is an 11 track banger. Rarri shows of his versatile flows and melodies over a mix of trap and hip-pop beats. To be fair, there are many young guys using autotune and sing-song flows to try and make it big. Rarri has a different appeal to him though.

Youngest In Kharge is thriving off the success of “STRONG" featuring Lil Poppa, which went viral on YouTube. “2 SEATER” another viral entry on the project, is also a bop. Rarri's 11-song project includes appearances from Smoove’L, Lil Poppa, and Stunna 4 Vegas. This 17-year-old rapper is just beginning, and we expect to see and hear a lot more from him in the future.

MIXTAPES Justin Rarri Drops Off "Youngest In Kharge"
