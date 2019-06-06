Jussie Smollett's career began spiraling downwards ever since he made claims that he was the victim of a vicious hate crime. Police flipped the script of the scenario when they claimed he made a false police report and things haven't been going well for him since. Last month, the documents to his case file were unsealed and revealed some key information about his case. Most recently, the 911 call that was made after his attack surfaced online.

TMZ obtained the 911 that was made to report Jussie Smollett's attack. On Jan. 29th, a phone call was made by Smollett's friend who claimed the attackers tied a noose around the actor's neck after jumping him upon his exit from Subway. The caller admitted that Smollett didn't want to file a police report and simply said he wanted someone to check on him. "I'm scared and I really don't know what it is. They put a noose around his neck," he said. "They didn't do anything with the noose around his neck. That's [what I think] is fucked up." The police said that the call was made 40 minutes after Smollett returned to his apartment in Chicago.

Smollett claimed that he was jumped by two masked men who tied a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him while screaming, "This is MAGA country." The claim was enough for Trump to take offense who referred to Smollett as a "third rate actor."