Jussie Smollett's probably one of the most disgraced actors in Hollywood these days. Although he maintained his innocence and the charges were dropped, the court of public opinion hasn't absolved him on sin. Earlier today, the court finally released his full case file which consisted of over four hundred pages of interviews, records, and logs. The Osundairo brothers said that they regret their role in the actor's alleged attack host but in the documents, Smollett explained why he didn't think they were behind them.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

With the Smollett's case file now available to the general public, there's a specific excerpt from an interview done with Smollett after the Osundairo brothers were taken into police custody. He was shown two photos of the brothers, once he identified “as his trainer, his friend, and an extra on ‘Empire.'” The other photo Smollett wasn't able to identify. The documents reads, per The Blast, “Victim [name redacted] realized that the photos he viewed were of the persons that were in custody at this time. Victim [name redacted] said it can’t be them, ‘They are black as sin.'” He added, “They are straight so we don’t have any problems with women or men. They did not owe me any money, I don’t owe them any money. We have a good relationship.”

Although the charges were dropped, the City Of Chicago sued him over investigative costs.