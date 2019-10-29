Junglepussy Releases Halloween-Ready Song "Spiders"

From her name alone, you should already know that Junglepussy is all about that shock value. The growing New York City artist has spent the last year developing her style and deciding which direction she wants to head in. Right on time for Halloween, she returns with a brand new single and video perfect for the season, spooking the hell out of anybody listening or watching the drop.

Taking after the title of the track, JP transforms herself into an arachnid to trap her prey inside of a dark lair, marking a new direction for the celebrated artist. In addition to the single release, the rapper will be performing a free show for her birthday in NYC tomorrow at Superchief Gallery.

Stay tuned for more Junglepussy content in the coming months. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

I just think it's funny how

Bitches in they feelings now

Cause I'm getting money and it's showing like they tummies out