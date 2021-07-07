Jungle Connects With Bas On New Single "Romeo"

UK electronic music duo Jungle, consisting of members Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, have kept fans on the edge of their seats for a new album. After releasing the critically acclaimed 2014 self-titled project, they followed it up four years later with For Ever. Though it has been three years since the release of their last project, fans are ecstatic that they're revving up to drop a new body of work this summer.

Today, they unveiled a brand new single off of their forthcoming project, Loving In Stereo. Jungle recruits Dreamville's Bas for their new single, "Romeo." With soulful samples and smooth instrumentation, Bas flexes his lyrical prowess with relatable bars.

In related news, Bas is preparing to release a new single with J. Cole and Lil Tjay titled "The Jackie" due out this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

Let's talk about some progress and objectives

If you talking 'bout less then I'm

Came a long way I'm a project

Baby this a Rollie not a Timex

