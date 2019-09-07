Despite all the drama going on with Antonio Brown in Oakland, there is some good news for another talented wide receiver in the NFL. Julio Jones, who ranks among the most elite receivers in the league, will reportedly sign an extension with the Falcons that makes him the highest-paid payer at his position. Adam Schefter reports that Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons have finalized a multi-year contract extension worth $66 million. The milestone three-year deal includes $64 million due at signing.

Jones' contract negotiations went largely unnoticed because he kept it under the radar. Unlike several other players this off-season, Julio kept things low key and reported to training camp despite not reaching a deal at that time. Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank was dedicated to "rewarding" Julio for his patience and work ethic, and it appears that everything worked out. Last season, Jones did cause a stir for an extension, but the more subdued route is what paid off in the end. In the 2018-2019 season, Jones had the most receiving yards in the NFL (1677 yards). He was also top five in receptions (113) and scored 8 touchdowns. This new extension makes it very likely that Jones will retire as a Falcon.