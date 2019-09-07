This Antonio Brown story continues to get stranger and stranger, not just by the day, but by the hour. In the middle of the night, the superstar wide-receiver uploaded a phone call recording of a seemingly private conversation Brown had with his coach, Jon Gruden. While strange, the intent here is clearly not malice (the whole video feels like a strange Nike ad), but before morning news platforms could even run this story, Brown is back with an even bigger update. “Release me,” the disgruntled Raider just posted to his Instagram.

Just nine hours after saying he wants to be a Raider in his youtube video upload, it seems like Brown is officially done with the team. Captioned beside a picture of text reading “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what's best for you,” Brown adds, “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”

The team has yet to respond. Check out the video from last night below.