Juicy J Reunites With Wiz Khalifa On "Gah Damn High"

Reunited and it feels so good. Over the years, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have joined forces in the studio to craft a few fan favorites. They've linked on tracks like "Cell Ready," "All Night," and "Know Betta," and now the two hitmakers are back with their new single, "Gah Damn High." Not only did they share the song, but the two artists came together for a social distancing, quarantine-friendly music video. It opens with Juicy J lounging around his spacious crib as he speaks about "losing about $10 million in shows, but it's good because I get to be at home with my daughter and my family."

The visual paused for a brief moment to recognize that the film crew wasn't allowed inside of Wiz Khalifa's house due to COVID-19, but the rapper managed to record his portion of the music video just fine. As expected from a song titled "Gah Damn High," there are plenty of weed references throughout, so toke up and stream this latest joint by Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa.

Quotable Lyrics

Every time I got some new sh*t, they be camping outside

Heard you talking all that foo sh*t, just don't cross the damn line

I can't stop my shooters once I send 'em out, my hands tied

B*tch, I'm fly, I got more gas than an airline

Smoke with your ho and get more head than a hairdryer

You can't drink with me, smoke with me, 'cause we ain't the same kind

This sh*t that I'm smokin' got me twisted like gang signs