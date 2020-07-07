The wait will be over this week for the highly anticipated posthumous album by Juice WRLD. The late rapper's team has been sharing updates regarding the project over the past few months. With the release of a few singles, they announced that the project would be dropping this Friday. The first single "Life's A Mess" with Halsey hit streaming services yesterday but before Juice WRLD's team had the chance to drop the tracklist, it appeared to have leaked.

Lil Bibby has confirmed that the leaked tracklist isn't the real one after all. Sliding under the comments of Instagram, he simply typed, "Fake." The tracklist included 20 tracks in total with appearances from Trippie Redd, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Polo G, Halsey, and more.

However, Bibby has been keeping fans up to date on the project over the past few weeks including dropping hints about the tracklist. He previously stated that the project would be 15 tracks in total with only two features. As Juice WRLD's team unveiled the cover art, they also shared a statement that explicitly stated the length of the tracklist.

"We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating. The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process," it reads.

Peep Bibby's comment below.