Tragic news hit the industry this past weekend when 21-year-old Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on Sunday, December 8th. The "Lucid Dreams" rapper suffered a seizure after he landed in Chicago coming off a flight from California. Reports detail how Juice began to convulse as he was walking through the Midway airport and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Page Six now reports that the fresh 21-year-old headed home to Chicago to attend his own birthday party that was taking place that night. His official born day is December 2nd and after celebrating the days before, he wanted to throw a bash on his homeland to celebrate his legal drinking age. The publication details how a handful of known Chicago-based acts were set to attend.

"Truly one of the nicest and most talented people I’ve met. Heartbroken for his friends and his team right now. Can’t believe it’s true. The world has lost a one of a kind talent. RIP Juice," Alex Tumay wrote with Zane Low adding, "Juice WRLD was a thoughtful and gifted Artist who’s talent had immediate and enormous impact on millions. I always looked forward to seeing him. I’m so sad to know that won’t be possible anymore. My thoughts are with his Family and Friends. To have lived in a time."