It's rumored that at the time of his death, Juice WRLD had over 2,000 unreleased tracks in his vault. What was to be done with the massive collection of music hadn't been decided on as the young rapper's family, friends, and fans mourned his unexpected passing. There were dozens of artists who considered themselves to be close friends of Juice WRLD who came forward following his death to share their grief. Grade A Productions music executive Lil Bibby saw himself as a mentor to the rising rapper and on Thursday (April 9), he shared a brief video of himself with Juice WRLD.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Miss my lil bro walking round wit skateboards and sh*t, playing wit Yugio cards and watching Naruto 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏽 @juicewrld999 #999," he wrote in the caption to his video. He reportedly added in the comments, "Album Coming soon🙏🏽🐐💕." This comes a little over a week since Juice's girlfriend, Ally Lotti, previewed his posthumous single.

Juice previously revealed to XXL why he decided to ink a deal with Grade A Productions. “I decided to sign with Lil Bibby and G Money at Grade A because as far as just where we from and them letting me know like, they made it clear exactly what was gonna happen, the chances of something happening, the chances of something not happening,” he said. “They kept it a hunnid. That's one of the best choices I probably ever made.” Check out Lil Bibby's post below and let us know who you would like to see featured on Juice WRLD's posthumous project.

[via]