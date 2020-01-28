His posthumously released collaboration with Eminem has helped the late Juice WRLD climb the charts once again. Music To Be Murdered By's "Godzilla" reached the No. 1 spot in U.K. charts, making it the first for the late rapper. Last week, it was shared by Juice's family and team that there were plans in place to continue his legacy by sharing his unreleased music with the world in the coming months.



"From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice," they stated. "You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever. We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon."

TMZ reports that last week 26 of Juice WRLD's tracks were leaked online but were swiftly removed. The outlet also shares that while the artist was diligent about keeping his music safely stored and hidden, there were times when he would download to hard drives at the studio. It's reported that Juice was constantly writing new music and that he has approximately 2,000 unreleased tracks. Recent posthumous albums have arrived from XXXTentacion and Mac Miller, so Juice WRLD's team is planning to follow suit. What that project looks like, exactly, is still speculative.

XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever included a number of features including Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Trippie Redd, and Joyner Lucas. However, Mac Miller stood alone on Circles. It will be interesting to see what Juice WRLD's team comes up with in the end.