Juelz Santana Returns With "Biggie Talk"

Juelz Santana's spent a large part of 2020 in prison for gun possession, leaving many fans concerned and craving new music. Santana returned, dropping the star studded #FreeSantana, showing that he had more in store for his dedicated base. However, Santana took the rest of the year off to focus on business. Thankfully, Santana has come back yet again, with the surprise drop of his new song "Biggie Voice", inspired by his late friend Biggie Smalls. Santana seems as aggressive and cutthroat as ever, going bar for bar about his high profile life.

The track's classic New York style beat (a true head-banger for car rides) provides the perfect backdrop for Santana to talk his talk upon his return. "Biggie Talk" finds Santana with the perfect balance of casual and braggadocios-- effortlessly delivering lines about everything from women to his hood. The hook is immediately infectious, making the track a surefire hit for new and old listeners alike.

Looking for that classic New York sound with a modern edge? Check out "Biggie Talk" track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Posted on the block with the thing tucked

Blowin trees up, servin fiends up

N***** too messy get 'em cleaned up

Still moving out the building like my lease up