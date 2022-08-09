When a rapper appears on Drink Champs, you can always expect a juicy moment or two to make rounds online following their interview’s premiere. In the case of Irv Gotti, much of the internet has been fixated on him spilling some tea about an alleged sexual relationship with Ashanti.

“We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I'm taking a shower,” Gotti recalled, sharing the story of how the R&B singer reportedly crafted her hit song, “Happy.”

“I'm in the shower, you know, a n*gga be creative after [sex]... I'll give you the quick story, you can see the full story on the Murder Inc documentary... I think of the whole track in the shower,” he continued, going on to tell how his next stop was the studio, where he began production before it was Ashanti’s turn to write “a feel-good joint, like summertime.”

In the days since Gotti’s Drink Champs episode went public, fans have expressed their disappointment regarding his comments on Ashanti, and now, even Judge Mathis has chimed in on the conversation.

TMZ caught up with Mathis in New York City on Monday (August 8), and he admitted that he’d advise Ashanti to send her former collaborator (and rumoured lover) a cease-and-desist, or perhaps even go to court for a gag order.

The Judge isn’t entirely sold on the validity of Gotti’s claims, though he does feel strongly that if the 41-year-old feels as though she’s being defamed, it’s well within her rights to put an end to it.

Ashanti and Irv Gotti in 2005 — Kevin Winter/Getty Images

