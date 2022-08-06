There are more gems being shared from Irv Gotti and Ja Rule's appearance on Drink Champs and once again, it involves Ashanti. The Murder Inc boss dated the singer decades ago during their reign on the charts, and while there have been mentions of the past relationship in interviews, it has been accepted as just another industry romance that didn't work out.

Yet, it is a tale that Irv has spoken about repeatedly, and he's giving up all the details about him and Ashanti on Drink Champs. Noreaga wanted to know if their relationship affected the business. "It helped her," Irv answered.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"'Happy,' big record," he continued, mentioning one of Ashanti's classic hits. "So, 'Happy,' let me explain how the lyrics and how I worked her... So, we're together..." Nore interrupted to ask whether or not Irv bought the singer matching watches. "I bought her mad sh*t," said Gotti. Ja interjected that he didn't know anything about what was being said.

"We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I'm taking a shower," Irv added. "I'm in the shower, you know, a n*gga be creative after [sex]... I'll give you the quick story, you can see the full story on the Murder Inc documentary... I think of the whole track in the shower." Gotti claimed he immediately got out, made a phone call, headed over to the studio, and began production.

"Okay, now it's time for you to write. Yo, I want the sh*t to be a feel-good joint, like summertime," said Irv. "The energy, that record came about 'cause of our energy." Noreaga asked Gotti if he "missed that energy a little bit." Irv answered, "Not anymore," adding, "Twenty years ago when we stopped."

At the time, Irv Gotti was reportedly still legally married to his then-wife but was separated when he began dating Ashanti. Check out his Drink Champs clip below.