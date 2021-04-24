Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson told reporters, Friday, that he required 35 stitches and suffered a concussion after his "scary fall" on April 17th. Toscano-Anderson admitted that he's "lucky to be here" after the injury.

"I'm not looking for a pity party," the Warriors' fan-favorite said after the team's 118-97 win over the Denver Nuggets. "...But it was a scary fall. I cracked my head open, got some stitches. I watched the play over and over. Nobody really realized how dangerous that fall was because you can't see when I hit my head or where I hit my head. I hit my head on the same thing Steph [Curry] hit his butt on. Honestly man, in hindsight, I'm lucky to be here. It could've been much worse."

The injury came against the Celtics when Toscano-Anderson dove out of bounds for a loose ball and tumbled over the scorer's table. What made the fall so dangerous, is that he landed on a "step with a metal edge," as described by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson.

Toscano-Anderson has played an important role in the Warriors' success this season. Head Coach Steve Kerr recently praised his performance.

"The thing with Juan is, he was a plus-29 tonight in 25 minutes," Kerr said after Friday's win. "He always impacts the game positively. Just makes shots, has a nose for the ball, a great feel for the game. The ball moves well when he's on the floor, and he's a versatile defender. So Juan has really solidified a spot in the rotation."

[Via]