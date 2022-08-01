JT published a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, in celebration of their birthday on Sunday. The City Girls rapper admitted that she was crying while writing the caption for the post.

“I love you Uzi," she wrote. "I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true! I feel like with everything I [have] been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up every day to either your frown or smile.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

JT continued: “Nobody but you, can stop you!!!! Keep going… You are an inspiration to many, I hope you never forget who you are. I can go some more but ima save the rest for tonight!!! City Girls, we are down today… I love you crazyyyyyyyyyy, HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL UZI. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

As for the post itself, JT shared a video montage of clips of Uzi and herself together throughout their relationship. The pair began dating back in 2019.

JT also recently came out to support Uzi changing their preferred pronouns to “they/them," which Uzi revealed on their verified Instagram account.

Uzi's latest EP, Red & White, was released last month with production from Maaly Raw, Sonny Digital, Mustard, and more. Uzi had promoted the project with the singles "I Know," "Flex Up," "Space Cadet," and "Hittin My Shoulder."

Check out JT's post on Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JTð¸ (@thegirljt)

[Via]