Stories of infidelity in celebrity relationships aren't uncommon, and many cheaters will blame the temptations that come along with fame as the reason for their actions, but that doesn't seem to be a problem for JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert.

The two have been romantically linked as far back as 2019, though during a recent meet and greet with "The Way Life Goes" hitmaker, a female fan boldly flirted with LUV, admitting to having forgotten about their relationship with the City Girl.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT attend the 2021 BET Awards -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

"We cute or whatever," the blonde woman said to Uzi while recording a selfie video of them with her phone. Though Uzi smiled wide for the camera, they didn't say anything to her cheeky comment.

When the fan laughed and got closer to the rapper, she asked, "Why are you so shy?" Immediately they responded, still grinning, "Because I have a girlfriend."





The flirty stranger burst out laughing, writing, "[Please], I forgot Uzi was [with] JT," in the caption of her upload.

Seeing as the famous couple has been flaunting their relationship to the public a lot more as of late, some speculative viewers are having a hard time believing that the fan truly forgot, though it's obvious that the Red & White artist is happy in their current situation.





In other news, Uzi delivered a new EP ahead of their long-awaited P!NK album this past weekend – listen to it here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

