Tomorrow, it will be a full year since Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as seven others, passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in California. The tragedy came as a huge shock to the basketball community and over the past 365 days, fans, friends, family, and teammates have been taking to social media to honor Kobe's legacy, all while sharing some of their favorite moments with the star.

With the one-year mark upon us, many are reflecting on what Kobe meant to them, including JR Smith who took to his Instagram account with a message for Bryant. As Smith explained, he took his matchups against Kobe for granted and he wishes he could go back and appreciate them more.

"Took these days for granted. Thought i was really going to play against you forever. Appreciate the competitive nature you brought out in me, shit can’t lie i ain’t know i had some of this shit till you had out them ass whoopings an i had to figure it out. The game misses your avatar but we all know your soul is all around it. Miss you," Smith wrote.

Kobe mesmerized a ton of players during his playing career and it's clear that they all respected him immensely. No matter how much time passes, Kobe will forever be remembered as one of the best to ever step on the court.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images