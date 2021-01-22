Back on January 22nd, 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a game against the Toronto Raptors. It was the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history, right behind Wilt Chamberlain who once notched 100 points. Aside from all of the team achievements, Kobe's 81-point game was easily his biggest individual feat while playing in the NBA, and it's a game that will forever be remembered.

Today is the 15th anniversary of the big game and many are taking the time to remember it due to the fact that Kobe's passing was almost a full year ago. Of course, Jalen Rose was a member of the Raptors during that game and over the years, he has been ridiculed for allowing Kobe to dominate in such a fashion. While talking on ESPN today, Rose took the jokes in stride, saying he's happy to be a part of history.

“When people try to tease me, I say, ‘We held him under a hundred,'” Rose said. “When you go back and watch that game, he wasn’t running around the court doing airplane wings, thumping his chest or pointing at the sky. As a matter of fact, he didn’t say a word.”

Rose's words speak on what kind of player Kobe was and how players around the league viewed him. Whenever Kobe stepped on the court, other players showed him an immense amount of respect and despite being double and triple-teamed, Kobe always found a way to make his shots fall.

The Mamba Mentality is something that will always be replicated but never fully duplicated.

