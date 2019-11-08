JR Smith has had an interesting career in the NBA that was highlighted by an NBA Championship in 2016 and lowlighted by perhaps the worst play in basketball history back in 2018. Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers completely gave up on Smith and ended up releasing him at the end of the season. Smith hasn't been able to find his way back into the league as no team has given him a contract. In many ways, he has been given the Carmelo Anthony treatment but is still optimistic about his chances.

Smith has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers as of late since they are always in need of some depth players to add to their bench. If he were to go to LA, he would be reuniting with LeBron which has fans intrigued. Smith added to even more rumors he might be LA-bound as yesterday, he tweeted about his most recent travels.

There are no guarantees that Smith was going to Los Angeles to meet with the Lakers or Clippers but it didn't stop some fans from theorizing that he could be on the move. Smith still has a lot left in the tank and fans want to see what he's capable of. Even with his bizarre brain farts, he is still an effective shooter that can help you while coming off the bench.