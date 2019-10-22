JR Smith has an interesting past when it comes to LeBron James. The two won a championship together in Cleveland although perhaps Smith is most famous in Cleveland for how he completely blew Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals by forgetting what the score was. It's a moment that has spawned countless memes and led to one of the most hilarious Twitter reactions in recent memory. That very moment was the beginning of the end for Smith in Cleveland and now, he finds himself without a team.

This summer, there were conflicting reports as to whether Smith would be signed by the Lakers or not who, of course, have LeBron on their team. The offseason went by and Smith still wasn't signed. Now though, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports who spoke to Brandon Robinson on the Scoop B. Radio Podcast, the Lakers are seriously considering Smith.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“I think the Lakers are giving him a serious look,” Haynes said. “I think they want to go into the season with the roster they have. (They want to) check the first 10, 15 games, see how things are going, check the list of numbers and percentages and see what they lack before they decide what they’re gonna do.”

While there are no guarantees that this happens, it would certainly be an entertaining prospect. A reuniting of LeBron and JR Smith could spawn some pretty incredible memes.