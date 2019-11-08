Carmelo Anthony was a prolific scorer during his prime in the NBA but now that he is getting up there in age, it doesn't seem like there are any teams willing to take a chance on him. This is a strange development that many players are still trying to find answers for. The vast majority of NBA players want to see Melo back in the league but it seems like executives are trying to keep him from getting the bag. It's been a truly sad state of affairs for a player who has accomplished so much in his career.

During a recent interview, Melo commented on his struggles to find a contract and as you can imagine, he's at a loss for words when trying to explain what's going on. If you're Melo, this can't be a very good feeling right now.

"I don't really want to get into all that but I'm surprised, of course. It is what it is at this point," Anthony said. "I'm sitting back waiting to see what happens. Spending time with the family right now, that's all I can focus on and other things I have going."

Whether or not Melo ever gets a real chance at closing out his career remains to be seen although for now, it's hard not to feel bad for him.

[Via]