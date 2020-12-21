Wu-Tang Clan and Martin Shkreli were both trending today and it surprisingly had little to do with Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. Christie Smythe, the former Bloomberg journalist who fell head over heels for Shkreli, went into detail about their apparent relationship of sorts which has since gone sour.



Just to recap, she was the reporter who broke the news of his arrest and closely followed his case. Apparently, she also wrote a pre-obituary for him in the case that he committed suicide in prison. Ultimately, she left her husband, her job, and her house for Shkreli, who, in response to Smythe's article, said, "Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors." Ultimately, this entire profile with Elle was in an attempt to gain his recognition.

As the internet began to criticize Smythe for falling in love with Shkreli, she defended herself and Shkreli as more people described him as a psychopath. She began to claim that Shkreli could've actually saved us from coronavirus, had he not been incarcerated. "Since mid-April, researchers around the world have been looking into using leprosy drug clofazimine for COVID-19. Martin Shkreli beat them, drafting that proposal from prison in March. The government called him ‘delusional'," she wrote along with two links.

In direct response to the backlash, she wrote, "I realize it’s hard for many people to accept that 1. Martin is not a psychopath, and 2. a woman can choose to do something with her life (which does not affect you) that you in no way approve of. But that’s OK." Adding that she's dated far more narcissistic people than Shkreli living in New York City.

Check her tweets out below.