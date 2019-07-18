Martin Shkreli got under everyone's skin in hip-hop after acquiring Wu-Tang one-of-one album and the then-unreleased version of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter IV. That aggravated people but even before that, he was under fire for hiking the price on HIV medication by 5,000%. Karma did end up coming for him after he was locked up on security guard charges and it looks like he'll remain there for the rest of his seven-year sentence.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal appeals court unanimously denied Martin Shkreli's to overturn his conviction for fraud charges. In addition to remaining in prison, a judge reminded him that he still needed to cough up $7.3M as well as a $75K fine and a restitution of $388,336. In his appeal, his attorneys accused the judge of confusing the jury with their instruction, claiming the jury was given, "the same instruction was given two different ways, as to two separate frauds with two disparate results, based on the same conduct."

Alixandra Smith of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern New York District said that the instruction wasn't confusing at all. In fact, Smith said the instructions provided more clarity. "It is hard to see how a more precise instruction could be somehow prejudicial or problematic than sort of a more general instruction," Smith said.

Looks like it'll be a while until Shkreli ends up free.

